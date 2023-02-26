NHL Rumors: Will a San Jose Sharks decision on Timo Meier be coming soon?

Contenders for Timo Meier are wanting the Sharks to decide soon

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on the San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Alright, the other name we’re watching still is Timo Meier. San Jose has done a really nice job here of getting all the teams here to up their prices and up their offers.

Now I do think some teams are starting to fall by the wayside. Some of the contenders still remaining, including New Jersey and Carolina and Vegas, I think have potentially said, ‘look, we want to get an answer here. And so I think we’re moving in that direction.

Now, New Jersey I still think is very much in this. I hesitate to say these things cause anything can change quickly at this time of the year, but as we do this on Saturday night, it doesn’t sound like Carolina is as likely. Again, things can change.

I think the other thing that’s happening here Ron and Jeff, is that some teams that wanted to acquire Meier with an extension, I’m not sure that’s as likely now. I think we might see a situation where the team that acquires him is willing to go without it for the time being.

We’ll see where it goes, but I do think we are separating the teams remaining from the teams that are out. And also I do think these teams still remaining are pushing the Sharks to make a decision.”

James Nichols: Talks involving Timo Meier slowed down last night as it was the Sharks and Patrick Marleau‘s night.

Though not confirmed, the Timo Meier sweepstakes could be progressing with the New Jersey Devils at the forefront.

If Devils forward Dawson Mercer was involved, we likely would have had another roster management/trade-related reasons situation. Mercer was in the lineup last night and believe that should be a strong indicator.

Meier when asked about the possibility of re-signing with the Sharks

Sheng Peng: Timo Meier when asked if he’d be open to re-signing with the Sharks if something changed: “Yeah…that hasn’t made any progress.”