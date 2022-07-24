NHL Rumors – Rangers, Canadiens, and Even Yes Sharks

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

Projecting the 2022-23 New York Rangers Roster?

Vincent Mercogliano of Lohud.com: New York Rangers’ brass seems content so far after the offseason where Vincent Trocheck has signed and where the youth is expected more of in 2022-23.

Some fans are a little antsy about Kaapo Kakko but Chris Drury seems to have this under control. Surely, a deal will be struck in time for the winger despite what happened in the postseason.

Naturally New York kicked the tires on Matthew Tkachuk but their cap was too inflexible. Signing Kakko puts New York right against the cap at a 23-man projection. A move is possible to keep them at a 13-7-2 alignment. The goalies expect to be Igor Shesterkin and Jaroslav Halak.

The top-six will have prominent roles for Alexis Lafreniere and Kakko to start. Trocheck will play with Artemi Panarin. Keep an eye on Filip Chytil because there is a chance he will eventually crack this top-six or another.

On defense, Braden Schneider will challenge Jacob Trouba for a position in the top four at some point. It may not be this season but it is coming. Zac Jones and Libor Hajek expect to battle for the sixth spot. The roster is mostly set and no signs of Nazem Kadri are on the horizon contrary to previous reports.

Christian Dvorak Exiting The Montreal Canadiens?

Jimmy Murphy of Montreal Hockey NOW: The divorce for Christian Dvorak and the Montreal Canadiens feels inevitable. Dvorak’s name has been floating out there since the trade deadline. His $4.45 million salary is reasonable for three more seasons.

Dvorak looked far more healthy and like himself after returning from a two month lower-body injury. It may just be a matter of time before Dvorak plays for a new team.

His eventual replacement, Pierre-Luc Dubois will not be a member of the Canadiens yet. In the meantime, Dvorak could fetch a decent return.

San Jose Sharks Musings As Shark Week Looms

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey NOW: The question becomes what may be left for the San Jose Sharks. The long summer offseason is here.

Did the Evander Kane grievance hamper their free agent search? Does it still hurt their cap? Those answers are unknown. Bringing back Luke Kunin and Kaapo Kahkonen helps. Right now, San Jose is at a holding pattern.