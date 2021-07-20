NHL Rumors: Rangers, Canucks, Stars, Blue Jackets, Oilers, Islanders, Kraken, Flames, Canadiens and Avs

Rangers looking to add

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers GM Chris Drury on if anticipates some significant additions this offseason?

“I’ll put it this way: We’re always looking every day at ways to get better.”

Holtby on the move?

Donnie & Dhali: Rick Dhaliwal: “Had one source tell me he’d be shocked if Holtby was still in Vancouver in a week..”

Seven or eight years for Hyman

Andy Strickland: Teams will need to go seven or eight years to sign Zach Hyman – depending on if a sign and trade.

Stars and Blue Jackets talking

David Pagnotta: Trade talk is continuing ahead of the draft this weekend, with the trade freeze lifting on Thursday at 1 pm.

The Dallas Stars are very interested in Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones. There is some talk that defenseman John Klingberg could be part of the trade talks.

David Pagnotta: Believe that Klingberg would interest the Blue Jackets. Not sure how far along trade talks have gone.

A stopgap if the Oiles don’t re-sign Larsson could be….

Jonathan Willis: If the Edmonton Oilers aren’t able to re-sign defenseman Adam Larsson, Philadelphia Flyers Justin Braun could be a nice fallback option.

He only has one year left on his contract at a $1.8 million cap hit but could be a nice stopgap on the right side.

Quick hits on Palmieri, Giordano, Allen, Grubauer and Landeskog

Account4hockey: Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet 960 said that he believes the New York Islanders want to re-sign Kyle Palmieri.

The Seattle Kraken asking price for them to not select Calgary Flames defenseman Mark Giordano is a first- and third-round pick.

The Kraken’s asking price for them to not select Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen was a second-round pick and a prospect.

Friedman adds that the Colorado Avalanche and UFA goaltender Philipp Grubauer are not close on a deal. Gabriel Landeskog thinks the Avalanche took too long to get serious about his contract.