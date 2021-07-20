NHL Rumors: Rangers, Canucks, Stars, Blue Jackets, Oilers, Islanders, Kraken, Flames, Canadiens and Avs
Braden Holtby's days in Vancouver numbered? Stars and Blue Jackets talking Seth Jones? The Kraken asking prices for Mark Giordano, Jake Allen
Rangers looking to add

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers GM Chris Drury on if anticipates some significant additions this offseason?

“I’ll put it this way: We’re always looking every day at ways to get better.”

Holtby on the move?

Donnie & Dhali: Rick Dhaliwal: “Had one source tell me he’d be shocked if Holtby was still in Vancouver in a week..”

Seven or eight years for Hyman

Andy Strickland: Teams will need to go seven or eight years to sign Zach Hyman – depending on if a sign and trade.

Stars and Blue Jackets talking

David Pagnotta: Trade talk is continuing ahead of the draft this weekend, with the trade freeze lifting on Thursday at 1 pm.

The Dallas Stars are very interested in Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones. There is some talk that defenseman John Klingberg could be part of the trade talks.

David Pagnotta: Believe that Klingberg would interest the Blue Jackets. Not sure how far along trade talks have gone.

A stopgap if the Oiles don’t re-sign Larsson could be….

Jonathan Willis: If the Edmonton Oilers aren’t able to re-sign defenseman Adam Larsson, Philadelphia Flyers Justin Braun could be a nice fallback option.

He only has one year left on his contract at a $1.8 million cap hit but could be a nice stopgap on the right side.

Quick hits on Palmieri, Giordano, Allen, Grubauer and Landeskog

Account4hockey: Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet 960 said that he believes the New York Islanders want to re-sign Kyle Palmieri.

The Seattle Kraken asking price for them to not select Calgary Flames defenseman Mark Giordano is a first- and third-round pick.

The Kraken’s asking price for them to not select Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen was a second-round pick and a prospect.

Friedman adds that the Colorado Avalanche and UFA goaltender Philipp Grubauer are not close on a deal. Gabriel Landeskog thinks the Avalanche took too long to get serious about his contract.

 

 