NHL Rumors: Rangers defenseman Nils Lundkvist is looking for a trade out of New York

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: Multiple sources have said that the New York Rangers have accelerated their efforts to trade 22-year-old defenseman Nils Lundkvist. Lundkvist’s camp let the Rangers know it was unlikely that he’d be reporting to training camp later this month.

Braden Schneider has passed Lundkvist on the depth chart on the right side and he’s looking for a bigger role.

Rangers GM Chris Drury has been working with agent Claude Lemieux to find a deal that could lead to a top-four spot and some power-play time.

The Rangers are looking for fair value, though it’s not known what that is.

The right side is loaded for the Rangers with Adam Fox, Jacob Trouba and Schneider.

One area of need for the Rangers could be a young, top-nine center, and that is what is believed that Drury is looking for.

Lundkvist’s situation is different that Lias Andersson and Vitali Kravtsov. He knows he’s blocked and doesn’t have issues with management like Andersson and Kravtsov did.

Anthony Scultore of Forever Blue Shirts: According to a text from Nils Lundkvist’s agent Claude Lemieux, the trade request came last season.

“We did request a trade when Nils was sent down last year. We hope something can get done in the next few weeks.”

Lundkvist’s side is hoping a trade can be found soon but the Rangers won’t be in a big rush and will wait until they get what they want.