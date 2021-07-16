NHL Rumors: Rangers, Flames, Suter, Canadiens, Kraken and Lightning

Quick hits on the Rangers, Flames, Suter, and the Canadiens

Frank Seravalli of DailyFaceoff: Teams have called the New York Rangers about goaltender Alexandar Georgiev but have been told a first-round pick is needed.

The Calgary Flames haven’t made a final expansion decision on Mark Giordano. They won’t send the Seattle Kraken any asset to select Giordano if unprotected. If Giordano was selected the Flames would gain $6.75 million in cap space.

The Vegas Golden Knights, Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Islanders and Boston Bruins could be looking at Ryan Suter on a low cap hit and a chance to win.

If the Montreal Canadiens LTIR Shea Weber they could enter the Jack Eichel sweepstakes.

The Flames have looked at trading a defenseman to keep Giordano

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said on Wednesday that the Calgary Flames are considering side deals with the Seattle Kraken involving defenseman Mark Giordano. The asking price may be too high for the Flames. The Flames have also looked at other trades involving defenseman so that they could keep Giordano. The Flames could expose forward Mikael Backlund and defenseman Oliver Kylington according to Craig Button.

Lightning would like to make a deal with the Kraken

TSN: Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois said that he’d like to make a deal with the Seattle Kraken but he may not be able to work something out.