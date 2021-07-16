NHL Rumors: Rangers, Flames, Suter, Canadiens, Kraken and Lightning

Quick hits on the Rangers, Flames, Suter, and the Canadiens
Frank Seravalli of DailyFaceoff: Teams have called the New York Rangers about goaltender Alexandar Georgiev but have been told a first-round pick is needed.
The Calgary Flames haven’t made a final expansion decision on Mark Giordano. They won’t send the Seattle Kraken any asset to select Giordano if unprotected. If Giordano was selected the Flames would gain $6.75 million in cap space.
The Vegas Golden Knights, Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Islanders and Boston Bruins could be looking at Ryan Suter on a low cap hit and a chance to win.
If the Montreal Canadiens LTIR Shea Weber they could enter the Jack Eichel sweepstakes.
The Flames have looked at trading a defenseman to keep Giordano
TSN: Pierre LeBrun said on Wednesday that the Calgary Flames are considering side deals with the Seattle Kraken involving defenseman Mark Giordano. The asking price may be too high for the Flames. The Flames have also looked at other trades involving defenseman so that they could keep Giordano. The Flames could expose forward Mikael Backlund and defenseman Oliver Kylington according to Craig Button.
Lightning would like to make a deal with the Kraken
TSN: Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois said that he’d like to make a deal with the Seattle Kraken but he may not be able to work something out.
“Seattle is in the driver’s seat. They get to barter with 31 teams and shop one team against another,” BriseBois said. “And a lot of teams are probably trying to do similar things as we are. I think every team would like to work out a deal with Seattle where it’s win-win.
“But it’s probably going to be impossible for 30 deals to be cut here. I’d like to cut a deal with Seattle, but we may not be able to. At the end of the day, the way it’s set up process-wise is that we’ll submit a list and it’s very possible that Seattle will just claim a player and we’re going to move on with the rest of our reserve list.’’