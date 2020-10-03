NHL Rumors: Rangers GM on Trade Possibilities, Defense, RFAs … Fallout From Robin Lehner’s Extension

Rangers GM on trade possibilities, defensemen, and RFAs

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers GM Jeff Gorton on the trade possibilities given the flat salary cap, crunched time frame and the virtual draft: “It’s going to be a challenge. But I would say, also, it’s been pretty active the last few weeks… Everyone is aware and alert and there’s a lot more chatter as we head into (the draft).”

Vince Z. Mercogliano: After trading defenseman Marc Staal to the Detroit Red Wings, GM Gorton said that they will be looking to add a defenseman via trade or in free agency.

“I think it would be nice to add a guy who’s been around to add to our youth.”

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Rangers GM Gorton when asked about restricted free agents Anthony DeAngelo, Ryan Strome, Brendan Lemieux, Alexandar Georgiev, and Phil Di Giuseppe, he said they are going to take a few days before they make a final decision on qualifying offers.

Fallout from Robin Lehner’s five-year, $5 million per extension

Sean Shapiro: “Lehner could have gotten more IMO. Other goalies on market hurt a bit by that AAV”

Matthew Sekeres: Think that Lehner’s deal is the baseline for a Jacob Markstrom extension. He’d accept nothing less than this.

Have been hearing that Markstrom wants more term, which may be okay with the Vancouver Canucks if it helps keep down the salary cap number. Both Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes need extensions next offseason and possibly fitting in Oliver Ekman-Larsson‘s contract.

James Cybulski: Lehner’s deal should give the Canucks a little more clarity on their talks with Markstrom. He’s a good comparable. “Team and player wanted one another. Chance to win. Manageable cap hit. Good salary and term. Less than a week to go.”

Kurt Leavins: “That Lehner contract this morning suggests the market for goalies going forward this off-season: It’s a buyer’s market. If so, that plays along with Ken Holland’s budget-crunched playbook.”

David Pagnotta: Have been told that the Vegas Golden Knights are not close to moving Marc-Andre Fleury as of this afternoon.

Fleury carries a $7 million salary cap hit and it’s not sounding like the Golden Knights want to retain any salary.

Puck Pedia: If the Golden Knights were to buy out Fleury,

Yr 1: $2.58M Cap Hit ($4.4M savings)

Yr 2: $3.08M Cap Hit ($3.9M savings)

Yr 3/4: $2.08M Cap Hit/Cost