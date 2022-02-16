NHL Rumors: Rangers, Leafs, Fleury, Senators, Capitals, Hertl, Kane, Coyotes, Panthers and Soshnikov

Rangers active, a Ritchie buyout, quiet on Fleury and the Senators need to make a Paul decision

Chris Johnston of the Toronto Star: Expect the New York Rangers to be active on the trade market as they look for a forward. They’ve been watching J.T. Miller but it’s not known at this point if Jim Rutherford plans on trading Miller.

If the Toronto Maple Leafs are not able to trade forward Nick Ritchie, they could look to buy him out this offseason. If bought out he would carry a $300,000 salary cap hit and save them $2.2 million next season.

The Chicago Blackhawks haven’t indicated to goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury that they want to trade him.

The Ottawa Senators have spoken to pending UFA Nick Paul‘s agent about a potential extension, but trading him at the deadline is also an option.

The Colorado Avalanche are looking at adding multiple pieces at the deadline.

Hits on the Capitals, Leafs, Hertl, Kane, Senators, Coyotes, Panthers and Soshnikov

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Washington Capitals are looking at the trade market for forwards. They could be eyeing the Seattle Kraken and Vancouver Canucks.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are trying to move forward Nick Ritchie. Retaining more than $300,000 in salary (what a buyout cap hit would be) doesn’t make sense for them. Defenseman Justin Holl and Travis Dermott were made available earlier this season. Not sure that they will look to make a big rental move on their blue line. Could look for a depth defenseman.

Tomas Hertl wants term on his next deal and should find out this week or next what the San Jose Sharks are thinking.

Doesn’t sound like Evander Kane will have his hearing before the trade deadline. That likely won’t affect any Hertl-Sharks extension talks.

Teams are wondering what the Ottawa Senators will do with Nick Paul and Zach Sanford.

Arizona Coyotes Johan Larsson (won’t be back before the trade deadline) and Christian Fischer could be available.

If the Florida Panthers pull off a big trade that involves goaltender Spencer Knight, it won’t be because they signed OHL free agent goaltender Mack Guzda.

Nikita Soshnikov would like to return to the NHL next season.