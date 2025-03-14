NHL Rumors: Rasmus Dahlin Is Not Looking to Get Out of Buffalo

Buffalo Sabres: Rasmus Dahlin responding to the report that he wants out of Buffalo.

“I don’t know what he’s talking about. I have never said I want out of here. I’m not happy with where we’re at, I don’t want to lose. We have to get better. I’ve never said I want out of here, I thought that was pretty clear…

That bugs me, actually. I get pissed off by that. I haven’t even mentioned the work ‘leave.’ That’s just how it is.”

NHL Rumors: Mikko Rantanen’s Four-Team Preferred List

Daily Faceoff: Tyler Yaremchuk and Frank Seravalli on the Buffalo Sabres.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Yaremchuk: “Frank, there were some interesting comments over the last week. Both by Paul Bissonnette about Rasmus Dahlin, maybe being like, ‘I don’t know how badly I want to be in Buffalo,’ and I’m paraphrasing a little bit. Dahlin comes out and kind of adamantly pushes back against that.

But I guess I want to ask you not just smoke or fire on Dahlin, but smoke or fire on the idea that there could be a handful of players in Buffalo at the end of this year go, ‘if we’re restarting, count me out.'”

Seravalli: “Alright, so I’m gonna go false alarm on Dahlin, because of all the players that we’ve heard talked about so far this year in Buffalo, and being in last place opens yourself up to so many of these conversations. Two guys that I did not hear in conversation at all were Rasmus Dahlin and Tage Thompson. I’ve heard Owen Power. I’ve heard, you know, go through their roster, obviously, JJ Peterka being on the trade board, and Dylan Cozens and all these other guys definitely out there.

That said, I do think that there’s, it’s not just smoke, but it’s fire, that there’s a huge majority of this roster that’s unhappy with the spot that they’re in. And doesn’t see, more importantly, a clear direction on how they’re going to get out of the mess that they’re in. They’re not necessarily seeing the big picture, and I can understand why people would be feeling that way.

Are The Carolina Hurricanes A Destination for High Skilled Players?

So it’s, it’s a lot of things wrapped into one, not really seeing a path to be competitive. A lot of people are locked in in front of you with contracts and long-term commitments, and you’re saying to yourself, ‘Okay, how can I, how can I get to a spot where we have a chance to win and play meaningful games?’ And I think there’s, it’d be weird if there weren’t 18 out of 23 players that are upset with the situation there.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.