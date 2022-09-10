NHL Rumors: Rasmus Sandin, Justin Holl, and Evan Rodrigues

The Maple Leafs still need to deal with Rasmus Sandin and will a corresponding move need to be made?

Jonas Siegel of The Athletic: Key dates for restricted free agents like Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin are the start of training camp, the start of the regular season, and December 1st – the last day to sign to be eligible for the playoffs.

Sandin has little leverage and it may be best for him to take a one-year deal, or accept the Timothy Liljegren two-year, $2.8 million deal.

The Maple Leafs don’t need to move out salary – like trading defenseman Justin Holl – while Sandin remains unsigned. Depending on the price they re-sign Sandin at, they could keep Holl and roll out 11 forwards and seven defense, Holl on waivers is another option – burying $1.125 million if he clears or losing his $2 million. doesn’t like the idea of losing Holl as they are weaker on the right side. Trading Alex Kerfoot to free up space is another option.

Ducks and Flames are two of the teams who have been linked to Evan Rodrigues

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast on unrestricted free agent forward Evan Rodrigues.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“I think there’s a chance this one gets sorted out this week. I’ve heard there’s a bit of interest, quite a bit of interest in him.

Have I’ve heard is he’s just trying to pick out. It’s one of those things where you look at where can he get the best value deal? Where do you get the biggest role and kind of make it all work there?

I’ve heard that one of the teams that’s interested there is Anaheim. And it makes sense. They can pay him, and they can flip him. If you look at what Anaheim did with Klingberg, that could be another situation, and they can pay him and they can flip him.

Evan Rodrigues doesn’t got the same ceiling that Klingberg does, but it’s the same kind of thing the Ducks could do. So when I heard the Ducks were one of the teams looking at this, it made perfect sense to me.

Definitely don’t think they are the only one. You know, Calgary’s been around there, I’m just not sure the Flames are going to be able to have the flexibility to do it. I think there is another Canadian team or two that’s kicking around there.

There’s a few teams in and around there, including teams I didn’t mention as I can’t pin them all down. But, I do think we could get some clarity on this one this week.”