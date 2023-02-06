NHL Rumors: Reimer, Meier, Chychrun, and Patrick Kane

The NHL trade deadline is just around the corner and promises to be an exciting time for fans and teams alike. The trade deadline, which falls on March 3rd this year, is the last chance for teams to make roster moves and bolster their chances of a deep playoff run or solidify their place in the standings.

Betway Sportsbook’s NHL betting odds currently have the Boston Bruins as the favorites to win the Stanley Cup at +450, and it’s expected general manager Don Sweeney will be working the phones looking to add depth to an already deep roster.

Along with the Bruins, the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas Golden Knights, and Carolina Hurricanes are rumored to be looking to make some moves. Meanwhile, the defending champion Colorado Avalanche, who have been struggling with injuries, is expected to add another piece to their roster as they look to defend their title.

Of course, with any trade deadline, some players are being pursued by multiple teams. Some of the names mentioned this year include the San Jose Sharks Timo Meir and James Reimer, Arizona Coyote Jakob Chychrun, and the Chicago Blackhawks Patrick Kane.

Timo Meier

Meier plays on the left or right win for the San Jose Sharks, and he could quickly move to one of the top teams before this season’s trade deadline. What makes Meir so likely to move is that he becomes an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. This means the Sharks are far more likely to be open to a sale, especially considering they’re close to the bottom of the Pacific Division.

Aside from his availability, Meir is also a quality player. He started the season slowly but has now averaged just under a point per game and looks set to record at least forty goals by the end of the season. He’d make a great addition to almost any team in the NHL and has reportedly attracted interest from the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils.

Jakob Chychrun

Chychrun plays for the Arizona Coyotes and has been identified as a top potential trade this season. The left defenseman has indicated he’s open to the possibility of moving and has the talent to excel in a better side. He will have two years left on his contract at the end of the season, and his price tag has been set at three to four assets, making him potentially expensive.

While the cost of this trade might put some teams off, Chychrun looks like the real deal. He had a difficult start to the season following surgery, but since his return in November, he’s been excellent. The Boston Bruins are reportedly interested, and several other teams could make a move to secure him before March 3 deadline.

Patrick Kane

Kane has been an incredible player for the Chicago Blackhawks, one of only two to reach 1,200 points for the team. The 32-year-old right-wing is undoubtedly a legend in Chicago, but he will hit unrestricted free agency at the end of this season. Considering the Blackhawks need to rebuild, there’s a good chance they’ll trade him before the deadline. For a player of his talents, it’s little surprise that many teams are considering bringing Kane on board. The rumors are that the Maple Leafs are the most interested, but Kane has the final say in where he’ll move, if at all.

James Reimer

Reimer is an incredibly consistent goaltender and will likely be in high demand as we get closer to the trade deadline. The 34-year-old plays for the San Jose Sharks, and he’s helped his struggling side immensely since he signed as a free agent in 2021. Reimer has decent goaltending stats on the poor side and could help a team make the playoffs. His deal is set to expire at the end of the season, so he’s an ideal candidate before the deadline.