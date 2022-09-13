NHL Rumors: Remaining UFAs, and the Boston Bruins

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

The top remaining UFAs

Steven Ellis of The Hockey News: Looking at the top remaining unrestricted free agents that are still looking to sign a contract or a PTO.

Forward notes for the Bruins, and what the extensions for David Pastrnak and Jeremy Swayman could look like

Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe: While Brad Marchand recovers from his double hip surgery, the Boston Bruins could start the season with Patrice Bergeron between Pavel Zacha and Jake DeBrusk, with David Krejci centering Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak.

Marchand may not be ready until late November.

Given their big salaries, Nick Foligno ($3.8 million) and Craig Smith ($3.1 million) will likely get two of the five bottom-six spots that could be open. Charlie Coyle will center the third-line.

The future of Joe Thornton and Zdeno Chara remains up in the air. Both players could stay in shape and look to sign with a team in the second half of the season or at the trade deadline. Thornton is currently in San Jose, and Chara is in Boston.

David Pastrnak and Jeremy Swayman are eligible for contract extensions. Pastrnak could be looking at, at least Charlie McAvoy‘s $9.5 million on a long-term deal. Swayman could be looking at a three or four-year deal at $3.5 to $4 million.