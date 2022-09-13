NHL Rumors: Remaining UFAs, and the Boston Bruins

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports
The top remaining UFAs
Steven Ellis of The Hockey News: Looking at the top remaining unrestricted free agents that are still looking to sign a contract or a PTO.
- Evan Rodrigues (signed with the Avs yesterday, one-year $2 million) – center/wing – Put up 43 points in 82 games last season.
- Sonny Milano – left wing – Was plenty of skill.
- P.K. Subban – defense – Could still bring some value.
- Tyler Motte – left wing – Bottom-six forward that can provide some grit.
- Anton Stralman – defense – Played 20 minutes last season on a non-contender.
- Tyler Ennis – center – Can bring depth scoring but can’t count on him for a full season.
- Daniel Sprong – right wing – Can provide some depth offense at a low cost.
- Alex Galchenyuk – left wing – Wouldn’t cost much for 20-25 points.
- Victor Rask – center – A depth option.
- Alex Chiasson – right wing – Has a history of turn a PTO into a contract.
Forward notes for the Bruins, and what the extensions for David Pastrnak and Jeremy Swayman could look like
Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe: While Brad Marchand recovers from his double hip surgery, the Boston Bruins could start the season with Patrice Bergeron between Pavel Zacha and Jake DeBrusk, with David Krejci centering Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak.
Marchand may not be ready until late November.
Given their big salaries, Nick Foligno ($3.8 million) and Craig Smith ($3.1 million) will likely get two of the five bottom-six spots that could be open. Charlie Coyle will center the third-line.
The future of Joe Thornton and Zdeno Chara remains up in the air. Both players could stay in shape and look to sign with a team in the second half of the season or at the trade deadline. Thornton is currently in San Jose, and Chara is in Boston.
David Pastrnak and Jeremy Swayman are eligible for contract extensions. Pastrnak could be looking at, at least Charlie McAvoy‘s $9.5 million on a long-term deal. Swayman could be looking at a three or four-year deal at $3.5 to $4 million.