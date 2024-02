NHL Rumors: Rental Options for the Vancouver Canucks, and a Top 40 NHL Trade Bait Board

Rental options for the Vancouver Canucks

Harman Dayal and Thomas Drance of The Athletic: (the Canucks acquired Elias Lindholm Wednesday night, so focusing on blue line rental options)

Chris Tanev – RHD – Could the Canucks trade Nikita Zadorov for assets to then flip to the Calgary Flames?

Ilya Lyubushkin – RHD – Could play on the third-pairing an bring a physical game.

Sean Walker – RHD – Can play at both ends of the ice and kill penalties.

Alexandre Carrier – RHD – He’s currently out with an upper-body injury. 27-year-old who can move the puck.

Rental forward options listed were Jake Guentzel, Adam Henrique, Elias Lindholm, Jordan Eberle, Tyler Toffoli, and Jason Zucker.

Top 40 NHL trade bait board

TSN: The top 40 players that could be traded at the deadline.

1. Elias Lindholm – C – Flames – $4.85 million

2. Chris Tanev – RD – Flames – $4.5 million

3. Sean Monahan – C – Canadiens – $1.985 million

4. Sean Walker – RD – Flyers – $2.65 million

5. Vladimir Tarasenko – RW – Senators – $5 million

6. Jake Allen – G – Canadiens – $3.85 million

7. Anthony Duclair – RW – Sharks – $3 million

8. Adam Henrique – C – Ducks – $5.825 million

9. Andrei Kuzmenko – LW – $5.5 million

10. Jakob Chychrun – LD – $4.6 million

11. Vancouver Canucks 2024 first-round pick

12. Pat Maroon – LW – Wild – $800,000

13. Ilya Lyubushkin – RD – Ducks – $2.75 million

14. Tyson Barrie – RD – Predators – $4.5 million

15. Jake Guentzel – LW – Penguins – $6 million

16. Jack Roslovic – C – Blue Jackets – $4 million

17. Edmonton Oilers 2024 first-round pick

18. Philip Broberg – LD – Oilers – $863,000

19. Noah Hanifin – LD – Flames – $4.95 million

20. Morgan Frost – C – Flyers – $2.1 million

21. Warren Foegele – LW – Oilers – $2.75 million

22. Nick Seeler – LD – Flyers – $775,000

23. Andrew Peeke – RD – Blue Jackets – $2.75 million

24. Dominik Kubalik – LW – Senators – $2.5 million

25. Kaapo Kahkonen – G – Sharks – $2.75 million

26. Anthony Mantha – LW – Capitals – $5.7 million

27. Adam Boqvist – RD – Blue Jackets – $2.6 million

28. Tony DeAngelo – RD – Hurricanes – $1.675 million

29. Arthur Kaliyev – RW – Kings – $894,000

30. Jacob Markstrom – G – Flames – $6 million

31. Marc-Andre Fleury – G – Wild – $3.5 million

32. Erik Brannstrom – LD – Senators – $2 million

33. John Gibson – G – Ducks – $6.4 million

34. Pavel Buchnevich – LW – Blues – $5.8 million

35. Kaapo Kakko – RW – Rangers – $2.1 million

36. Matt Dumba – RD – Wild – $3.9 million

37. Trevor Zegras – LW – Ducks – $5.75 million

38. Victor Olofsson – LW – Sabres – $4.75 million

39. Jonathan Berggren – RW – $925,000

40. Nick Robertson – LW – $797,000