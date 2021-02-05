NHL Rumors: Report Of The Flames Interest In DeAngelo, Another Shooting It Down

Larry Brooks of NY Post: Have been told that the Calgary Flames are doing their due diligence on New York Rangers defenseman Anthony DeAngelo, and have shown ‘at least preliminary interest’ in him.

The teams have discussed Sam Bennett, who has fallen out of favor in Calgary.

Sources are saying that the Flames haven’t made a final decision to move him or not.

The Flames are one of several teams that have shown some interest in DeAgelo. Some teams have been offering the Rangers a bad contract in return for DeAngelo, but the Rangers are not interested in bad contracts.

If the Rangers were to acquire Bennett, he could be second-line right winger or could center their third-line. He carries a $2.55 million cap hit this season and will be an RFA after the season. His next contract could be in the $3 to $3.3 million range.

DeAngelo carries a $4.8 million cap hit through next season. It’s not known if the Rangers would need to retain salary or take on another contract to even out the salaries.

Multiple sources have said that Rangers GM Jeff Gorton isn’t really interested in taking back more money just move DeAngelo faster.

Eric Francis: Shooting down any Bennett for DeAngelo trade rumors. The Flames are not interested in DeAngelo and his $4.8 million.

The Flames will take their time if they move Bennett.

Larry Brooks: (replying to Francis) “Not quite but thanks for playing.”

Vincent Z. Mercogliano of LoHud: It’s not going to be easy for the New York Rangers to trade Anthony DeAngelo as teams many not think it’s worth the risk. Teams are calling, but they offering a bad contract.

Sam Bennett’s name has come up in the rumor mill as he’s looking for a change of scenery. He wouldn’t be able to slide into the No. 2 center role, but could help out their bottom-six.

USA Today confirmed that the Rangers have shown some interest in Bennett. TSN’s Bob McKenzie reported that the Flames had inquired about DeAngelo. The Rangers may be good with a one-for-one trade, but it’s not know for sure if the Flames would be willing to take a chance on DeAngelo, especially if the salaries don’t even out.

The Rangers are not interested in retaining 50 percent of DeAngelo’s contract. Would they be willing to do 25 percent?