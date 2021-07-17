NHL Rumors: Ristolainen, Borgen, Hyman, and the Arizona Coyotes

Sabres overvalued the Ristolainen’s trade market

Paul Hamilton of WGR 550: It is clear that the Buffalo Sabres have overvalued the trade market for defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, who may not even be protected by the Sabres for the expansion draft.

If the Sabres decide to protect Ristolainen over Will Borgen, the Seattle Kraken would likely select Borgen. If they protect Borgen, the Kraken may look at Colin Miller.

Lots of interest in Hyman who is searching for a big, long-term deal

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman speculates that the Toronto Maple Leafs tried to give Zach Hyman an eight-year deal in an attempt to bring down the salary cap hit. It was too low for what Hyman is wanting.

NHL Watcher: Jeff Marek on the 31 Thoughts podcast on Hyman: “I’m of the mind that this is probably going to be a 6×6 deal.”

Friedman added that it could even go seven years at $6 million

Max Bultman: The Detroit Red Wings would be among the teams interested in Maple Leafs pending UFA forward Zach Hyman if he gets to July 28th.

Hyman and Dylan Larkin were linemates at Michigan.

Dan Kingerski: Source saying the Pittsburgh Penguins are one of the teams interested in Zach Hyman.

Lots of trade talk involving the Coyotes as only one player seems untouchable

David Pagnotta: There is lots of chatter coming out of the Arizona Coyotes though it may not happen before the trade freeze.

The Coyotes have spoken with the Seattle Kraken about defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

The only Coyote that appears to be untouchable is defenseman Jakob Chychrun.

David Pagnotta: The Coyotes are trying to move restricted free agent forward Conor Garland.

There have been no contract discussions since the end of the season it’s believed they’d like to move him.

The Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Los Angeles Kings, Florida Panthers and Seattle are among the teams that have checked in with the Coyotes.