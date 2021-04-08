NHL Rumors: Ron Hextall and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Ron Hextall eyes big center for Pittsburgh Penguins, other needs

Mike Defabo of Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: The first trade deadline for Ron Hextall as general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins could be somewhat eventful. Pittsburgh allowed 15 goals in the last two games and has a need for a big, physical center. That center needs to provide a little offense.

“We would like a big, physical forward,” Hextall said, adding later that preferably someone who has experience playing center. “We’ve said that right from the start.”

Hextall is patient, and adds.

“The right guy has got to be out there at the right price,” Hextall said. “Sometimes you have to wait for something to come along that someone is willing to part with.”

Again, the general manager may be too patient as the 3:00 pm EDT trade deadline approaches Monday. Hextall appears hesitant to move any future assets — especially a Pierre-Olivier Joseph. Could Hextall try to pry Scott Laughton out of Philadelphia? Now, that will cost more than usual because of Hextall’s old connections to the Flyers.

There is definitely a balance and Hextall is looking for a “right now” deal. Period.

Should the Pittsburgh Penguins be in desperation mode?

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey NOW: A few needs have emerged for the Pittsburgh Penguins. One thing to keep in mind is the status of John Marino, who left Tuesday night’s game with an injury. That may push Pittsburgh a bit if the injury is serious.

The other fact is the simplest one. Pittsburgh needs more players like Brandon Tanev. Ideally, their biggest need is a bottom-six center who can play solid two-way hockey. Any offense from that position would be a bonus.

With a little less than five weeks until the playoffs start, how much of a concern are the injuries to Evgeni Malkin and Kasperi Kapanen? Malkin just started to skate. That raises some alarm bells. Again, the Scott Laughton question comes up.

Pittsburgh needs a depth winger to go along with a depth center. The center role could be filled with Frederick Gaudreau perhaps if Teddy Blueger returns early enough. Now, how fast does Tanev return? That is a more vital key here.

The Penguins have great potential and could get healthy quickly. Also, Pittsburgh should be more aggressive but their limited resources prohibit anything much more than just a rental. The NHL Trade Deadline is days away. Here we go Ron Hextall.