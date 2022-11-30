NHL Rumors: Roope Hintz’s extension is a comparable in any Bo Horvat talks

Donnie & Dhaliwal: Elliotte Friedman on the Donnie & Dhaliwal show on if Roope Hintz‘s extension with the Dallas Stars (eight years at $8.45 million per) is a comparable for Vancouver Canucks pending UFA Bo Horvat.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Dhaliwal: “Elliotte, Roope Hintz, big contract in Dallas , is it a comparable for Bo in your eyes.”

Friedman: “Absolutely. Absolutely it is. I know, I come on this show. People call me Mr. Horvat or his PR agent.”

Dhaliwal: “That makes two of us.”

Friedman: “But look, like once centers in this league get paid, to be honest, I actually forgot Hintz scored 37 goals last year. You do forget that.

And, the other thing too, it’s a tax free state. There are people who feel he left money on the table. I always say you do what makes you happy. Obviously, Roope Hintz is there. It’s a generational wealth. Nobody’s going to have any tag days for him but it’s a good contract for him. He’s happy. He’s in a good situation.

And yes, I absolutely think it’s a comparable contract for Horvat. If Horvat keeps scoring and Miller’s doing well on his wing, it’s a good sign for him.

Like I said to you guys many times, I don’t think this is over. I think they’ve made it harder on themselves but I don’t think that this is over.

Dhaliwal: “You mean the Canucks signing Horvat?”

Friedman: “Yep. I don’t think it’s over. Like I said Rick, I think they’ve made it harder on themselves. They’ve got a bigger challenge to do it but I don’t think it’s over.

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on Insider Trading said that Roope Hintz’s extension, along with Mathew Barzal‘s ($9.15 million per) extension will have an impact on Bo Horvat’s contract situation, and the same can be said for pending UFA Dylan Larkin.

“Certainly, if you would have put Roope Hintz contract of $8.45 million a year in front of Bo Horvat last summer, I’m confident in saying Bo Horvat would have signed it. Now, I’m not so sure because the marketplace continues to shift. And that’s the big takeaway here – is that after three years of really a frozen marketplace, but now the expectation of a rising cap, these numbers and the term are starting to rise.”