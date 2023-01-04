NHL Rumors: Ryan Merkley, Connor Bedard and Alexis Lafreniere

Ryan Merkley asks for a trade

Frank Seravalli: San Jose Sharks defenseman Ryan Merkley has requested a trade according to sources and the Sharks are trying to work out a deal.

The 22-year-old was a 2018 first-round pick. He’s still waiver-eligible. He’s played in 39 NHL games.

Will the idea of increasing your odds for Connor Bedard speed up some trades?

TSN: Pierre LeBrun notes that if teams at that the bottom of the standings plan on moving some rentals or others, why not try to move them sooner than later to help increase your lottery odds?

“And so, those are the conversations I think are going to happen here in short order. Now, it’s one thing for teams in the bottom third of the standings to want to make those trades. It’s another to have the buyers being ready to make that type of deal so early out from March 3rd, especially given the lack of cap space around the NHL. But believe me, those conversations are happening right now.”

Chris Johnston notes that teams are also wanting to get the best value for those players and that usually happens closer to the trade deadline. That is especially true if trying to move a player that could net a first-round pick.

The Rangers still believe in Alexis Lafreniere

TSN: At the moment the New York Rangers don’t have an interest in trading forward Alexis Lafreniere according to Pierre LeBrun. Teams called the Rangers after Lafreniere was a healthy scratch but said they still believe in him.

“The Rangers – my understanding is – have told the same to Lafreniere himself, that they hope this is a good reset and they very much believe in his long-term potential here. So for now, he’s certainly a Ranger.”

The Canucks are interested in Alexis Lafreniere

Rick Dhaliwal: The Vancouver Canucks have shown interest in New York Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere. He wouldn’t be cheap to acquire and it could cost the Canucks someone like Bo Horvat. Now, the Rangers haven’t decided that they will trade Lafreniere.

Lafreniere is the type of player the Canucks are trying to acquire. Before the Chicago Blackhawks traded Kirby Dach to the Montreal Canadiens, the Canucks were one of the interested teams.