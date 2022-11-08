NHL Rumors: Ryan O’Reilly and the Blues, Ryan Reynolds and the Senators

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Ryan O’Reilly hopes to remain in St. Louis but do the Blues see a long-term fit?

Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet: St. Louis Blues pending UFA Ryan O’Reilly when asked if he’d be open to having contract talks during the season.

“It will happen when it happens. I don’t need it done by this point. I’ve got so much else to focus on with this group and our team, I like diving into that and just really controlling what I can control. The day-to-day stuff and eventually the contract will take care of itself.

“I don’t really see myself somewhere else. This is where I want to be. I love this group and we have a chance to win here, so I don’t see myself going anywhere anytime soon.”

If the Blues are able to re-sign O’Reilly, it will likely mean that fellow pending UFA Vladimir Tarasenko won’t be back.

There also is the possibility that after the slow start and if things continue that way, the Blues could look to acquire some future assets and move O’Reilly.

Ryan Reynolds looking for some financial help to buy the Ottawa Senators

Sportsnet: Actor Ryan Reynolds was on Jimmy Fallon’s, The Tonight Show, and stated he’s interested in being part of the ownership group of the Ottawa Senators.

“I am trying to (buy the Senators), it’s very expensive, so I need a partner with really deep pockets,” Reynolds said. “It’s called a consortium, when you form a group to buy an entity, and it’s such a fancy way of saying, ‘I need a sugar mommy or a sugar daddy,’ and if that doesn’t happen I’ll buy a U.S. senator which everyone can afford.”

Reynolds grew up in Vancouver but also lived real close to Ottawa.

“I grew up in Vancouver but I also grew up in Ottawa and I spent a long time in Vanier, which is a little town right outside Ottawa.”