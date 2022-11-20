NHL Rumors: Ryan Reynolds, and Shane Wright

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Ryan Reynolds meeting with potential Ottawa Senators owners

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on the Ottawa Senators and Ryan Reynolds.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“A lot of people are asking about Ryan Reynolds, and as the perspective ownership groups begin to get themselves ready for a bidding process that’s going to open up probably in a week and a half, two weeks.

Our understanding is, he is going to be taking some more meetings this week with potential ownership groups to see which one he wants to align with.

You know Ron, I don’t think we’ve heard the end of this when it comes to star power and potential here. I don’t think Reynolds is going to be the only one.

Is Shane Wright headed to the AHL?

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on Seattle Kraken forward Shane Wright.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“So that’s five games in a row as Ron said. It opens them up for two-week conditioning stint in the American Hockey League.

I think we’re all wondering what the long-term plan is here for the Seattle Kraken and Shane Wright right now.

I’m of the belief that they wanted to send him to the American Hockey League a couple of weeks ago. He was scratched four games in a row. Game 5 would open up the two-week conditioning stint, which is where we’re at now. But Jared McCann got hurt, he drew into that game, and eventually, the clock reset for Shane Wright.

So, here’s what I believe is happening. I’m of the belief that as early as , he gets sent to the Coachella Valley Firebird of the American Hockey League. Two-week conditioning stint opens up five games potential for Shane Wright.

Two against AHL Calgary, one against San Diego, two against Henderson. He comes back to Seattle on December the fourth. And if they’re going to send him to the World Junior Hockey Championships, there is one game in between the end of the conditioning stint and World Junior camp. And that game is against the Montreal Canadiens, and you’re going to want to know that Shane Wright will want to play very much against the Canadiens.

I talked to someone from the World Junior squad today and as of right now, Seattle has not indicated at all whether they will send him or make him available to the World Juniors.