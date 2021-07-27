NHL Rumors: Ryan Suter, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Nick Foligno

At least four teams interested in Suter

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic: Both the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders are interested in free agent Ryan Suter. Suter spent seven seasons with coach Barry Trotz in Nashville.

The Bruins could offer Suter top pairing minutes beside Charlie McAvoy. The Islanders would have a nice one-two left side with Adam Pelech and Suter.

Arthur Staple reported that the Islanders could be interested in Bruins pending UFA Mike Reilly if they lose out on Suter.

The Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars are also in on Suter.

Blue Jackets goaltender plans have changed, Foligno likely not coming back

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: The tragic passing of Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks has changed their goaltending plans for this offseason. Their plan had been to trade one of Joonas Korpisalo or Elvis Merzlikins but now they are both likely to be back next season. GM Karmo Kekalainen:

“It changes everything on our depth chart, so we are going to have to reassess that. Those are decisions we’ll have to make as we go here. As of now, we have two really good goaltenders.”

Both Korpisalo and Merzlikins want to be starting goaltenders and both are entering the final year of their deals.

The goalie market is a little flooded right now so if they can only get a mid-round pick or a depth player for Korpisalo, they might as well keep him.

When the Blue Jackets traded Nick Foligno at the trade deadline to the Toronto Maple Leafs, there was speculation that he would be re-signed by the Blue Jackets when free agency opened. It’s now not looking like that is going to happen. Most think he’ll sign with the Minnesota Wild and join his brother.

Will the Blue Jackets look to sign a top-six center when free agency opens? Options may be limited to Phillip Danault and ex-Blue Jacket Alexander Wennberg.