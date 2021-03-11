NHL Rumors: Sabres, Canucks, Maple Leafs, Flames, Jets, Oilers, and the Salary Cap

Notes on the Sabres, Canucks, Maple Leafs, Flames, Jets, and Oilers

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: There is one theory out there that the Buffalo Sabres have a long-term plan for the team with and without Jack Eichel. It may not be a bad idea if the Sabres were to bring in some veteran help for GM Kevyn Adams. Would Jim Rutherford consider being a consultant or special assistant to the GM? Adams has played under Rutherford.

Don’t believe that the Sabres have asked Taylor Hall about his no-trade clause yet.

Vancouver Canucks forward Tyler Motte is getting some interest. Teams also may have asked about defenseman Nate Schmidt but that may not have many legs to it.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a lighter schedule after tonight – five games in 14 days – so they may look to take advantage of that given the 14 days needed for quarantine. They’ve been rumored to be in on many – from Mattias Ekholm to Filip Forsberg to Mikael Granlund to Eric Staal to Marc Staal.

The Calgary Flames were having some talks with the Nashville Predators. The Flames are looking at right-handed forwards.

Will the Winnipeg Jets be interested in trying to make another big move this season? Not sure if they want to deal with 14-day quarantines again. If the Canucks start to sell, would the Jets have an interest in Travis Hamonic?

Teams looking at goaltending could include the Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche and the Washington Capitals.

Don’t think Alex Ovechkin would play for anyone other than the Capitals.

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins would be the type of goaltender that would make sense for the Edmonton Oilers. It may be an offseason move.

Salary cap to remain near flat even after new TV deal with ESPN

Sportsnet: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman when asked about what type of impact the NHL’s new deal with ESPN will have on the salary cap. Bettman said the cap could be flat the four-years of the CBA extension.

“As part of that, the salary cap is basically going to be flat until we recover the overpayments through the escrow that we’ve built up both in the return to play from last season, which obviously had to be concluded under different circumstances, and this season we’re obviously… there’s a major escrow building up because of the fact that there’s no attendance,” Bettman said.

Bettman adds that teams are looking at a flat cap or close to flat can for the near future.