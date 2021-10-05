NHL Rumors: Sabres, Flames, Golden Knights and Panthers

Bettman on the Eichel-Sabres situation

NHL Watcher: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on The Jeff Marek Show on the Jack Eichel – Buffalo Sabres situation.

“It’s a terrible situation, I don’t think it’s fair to point the finger at anybody in terms of who’s right and who’s wrong, I think everyone’s approaching this with the best intentions.

The injury is both complex at its diagnosis and treatment and I think people need to be a little more patient.”

Never heard that Eichel didn’t want to go to Calgary

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on The Jeff Marek Show on Jack Eichel and how he may be open to going anywhere.

“One of the teams we knew that was really big into it was Calgary. Calgary really tried and not once did anyone ever say to me he (Eichel) wouldn’t go to Calgary”.

The Golden Knights didn’t want to move their top prospect

NHL Watcher: Friedman on why the Buffalo Sabres and Vegas Golden Knights may not be able to get an Eichel trade done.

“I don’t think Buffalo and Vegas can make a deal because of Krebs…I’ve heard Buffalo wants Krebs in that deal and I don’t think Vegas has any desire to do that”.

Barkov and the Panthers slowly working on a long-term deal

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: 26-year old Aleksander Barkov will make $7.75 million in salary in the final year of his six-year contract with the Panthers. Have been told that long-term extension talks have been moving slowly. Late last week there was optimism between the sides that a deal could be done before the start of the regular season.

Have to believe the Panthers are wanting to do eight years and it appears that Barkov is open to that if the money works.

Though the sides would like to get it done before the October 12th start of the season, it’s not a hard deadline. Believe talks will pick up this week.