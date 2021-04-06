NHL Rumors: Sabres, Maple Leafs, Bruins, Panthers, Penguins, Oilers, Red Wings, Avs, Ducks and Golden Knights

Hall held out

John Vogl: The Buffalo Sabres held Taylor Hall out of tonight’s game.

Rumor roundup with less than a week to go before the trade deadline

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams is considering almost anything – big or small. Do believe that he’s at least listening to pitches made at Jack Eichel. He’s gathering info.

It’s a buyers market so those teams are waiting.

Goaltenders that could be moved include Anton Forsberg (Senators), Devan Dubnyk (Sharks), Antti Raanta (Coyotes) and Carolina Hurricanes now have three goaltenders. A rumor that got shot down was the Hurricanes looking at John Gibson.

Could see the Toronto Maple Leafs looking at Dallas Stars defenseman Jamie Oleksiak if they are looking to add some depth.

Have heard Taylor Hall and Kyle Palmieri linked to the Boston Bruins, but also that they may not like the idea of the cost of a rental. If they can find someone with term, or get an extension in place for a pending free agent, that would make sense.

The Florida Panthers are looking at both big and small options. Do they look at adding a scorer like Hall or Palmieri or look for a defenseman?

Could see the Pittsburgh Penguins being interested in Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton. Don’t believe there have been much contract extension talks between the Flyers and Laughton’s camp.

Calgary Flames Derek Ryan makes sense for the Edmonton Oilers.

The Nashville Predators asked the Winnipeg Jets about defenseman Ville Heinola and the Jets weren’t really interested.

Detroit Red Wings Evgeny Svechnikov passed through waivers and is available for trade.

Things are a little quiet surrounding the Red Wings pending UFAs. Luke Glendening is getting some interest, but not convinced about the Oilers.

The Colorado Avalanche have looked at forwards with grit, a defenseman, and goaltending. It wouldn’t be a surprise if they look at Palmieri.

The Anaheim Ducks are looking for NHL ready plays between 19 and 23 years old.

Would the Vegas Golden Knights kick tires on Ryan Getzlaf?

The Los Angeles Kings are trying to re-sign Alex Iafallo.