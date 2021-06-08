NHL Rumors: Sabres, Rangers, Avalanche and Jets

Sabres getting calls on players as their coaching search continues

Darren Dreger: Teams are calling the Buffalo Sabres about Jack Eichel and other players.

They have had initial talks and that will increase as the draft gets closer.

Darren Dreger: There is no time frame for the Sabres to hire their next head coach. There are still some potential candidates that are still in the playoffs or were at the World Championships in Latvia. The Sabres are also trying to get permission from some teams to speak with a candidate.

Rangers interested in Gallant

NHL Watcher: Darren Dreger on TSN 1050 yesterday: “I’d be gobsmacked if Gerard Gallant is offered a deal by the New York Rangers and didn’t take it.”

NHL Watcher: Dreger added: “I know the New York Rangers are keenly interested in Gerard Gallant.”

Adrian Dater: It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Colorado Avalanche added Adam Foote to their organization in some capacity for next season. He and his family are moving back to Denver.

Keys to the offseason for the Winnipeg Jets

Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski: Taking a look at some of the offseason questions the Winnipeg Jets are facing.

Defense, defense, defense – The Jets will protect Josh Morrissey, Dylan DeMelo and Neal Pionk for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft. Pending RFA Logan Stanley could be an option for the Kraken. Will Dylan Samberg and Ville Heinola be given a legit shot? Tucker Poolman, Derek Forbort and Jordie Benn are pending UFAs. Nathan Beaulieu and Sami Niku find a spot on the Jets blue line? They will have just under $15 million in cap space and for a potential top-four.

Decisions on free agent forwards – The Jets have pending UFA forwards in Paul Stastny, Mathieu Perreault, Nate Thompson and Trevor Lewis. Stastnly could be re-signed to a one-year deal. Pending RFA Andrew Copp had a career-high with 0.71 PPG.

Hockey operations check – Head coach Paul Maurice has two years left. The likely only way he’s not back is if he lands in Seattle.