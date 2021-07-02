NHL Rumors: Sabres, Rangers, Devils, Hurricanes, Capitals, and Oilers

Eichel resolution getting close?

Sportsnet: Jack Eichel‘s agent Peter Fish in a text message about Eichel’s status with the Buffalo Sabres.

“We are communicating with the team and are heading toward a resolution.”

On Wednesday they had a long conversation with Sabres GM Kevyn Adams. The Sabres position involving the surgery Eichel wants hasn’t changed.

The Sabres could move on from Eichel, Sam Reinhart and Rasmus Ristolainen this offseason. Adams:

“It’s bigger than focusing and singling out people. I think the point of saying that is we need to establish a culture here of people on the ice, staff across the organization that are proud, that this is something really special,” he said. “We won’t compromise on that.”

Quick hits on the Rangers, Devils, Hurricanes and Capitals

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The New York Rangers are able to sign defenseman Adam Fox to a contract extension this offseason. He may want to wait before signing long-term. He could also be looking at Thomas Chabot‘s eight-year, $8 million AAV deal as an easy comparable.

The New Jersey Devils might be considering trading their No. 4 draft pick if they could get good, young defenseman in return.

Carolina Hurricanes Jordan Martinook could be headed to free agency and there have been Warren Foegele trade talks.

Most think that the Washington Capitals and Alex Ovechkin already have a contract extension done.

Mutual interest between the Oilers and Keith?

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal: The status for Edmonton Oilers defenseman Oscar Klefbom for next season remains unknown. They’ll have to proceed as if he won’t be back, therefore they’ll need to bring in a reliable veteran defenseman just. believes the Oilers top target will be Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith, and that there is a mutual interest between the sides.

Keith would give them a reliable second pairing defenseman that can still log minutes.

Keith has two years left at $5.538 million. The Blackhawks may not be looking futures and may not be wanting to retain a lot of salary.