NHL Rumors: Sam Bennett and Vince Dunn

Flames are fuming about Bennett report

Eric Francis of Sportsnet: There are several sources inside the Calgary Flames management team who were blindsided by Elliotte Friedman’s report on Saturday night’s Headlines that forward Sam Bennett would like a “change of scenery” according to his agent Darren Ferris.

They aren’t questioning Friedman’s reporting but how an agent would go about it like this, that it wasn’t properly communicated with them.

It’s understandable that Bennett isn’t happy being on the third and fourth lines, and seeing others get a top-six shot. He’s never spoken with coach Geoff Ward nor did he/his camp go to GM Brad Treliving.

The Flames are not happy as it’s an unnecessary distraction and the timing isn’t good for them.

Ferris hasn’t done Bennett any favors by going public with this, this way. It will now be harder for the Flames to trade him or possibly even keep him in the lineup.

Teams that could be interested in Vince Dunn

Josh Wegman of theScore: St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn has been in the rumor mill of late. He has a $1.875 million salary cap hit and will be an RFA after the season. Five teams that should have interest in the 24-year old defenseman – Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers, and the Winnipeg Jets.

Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins didn’t re-sign defenseman Torey Krug and Zdeno Chara this offseason. Matt Grzelcyk has been dealing with injury issues so far this season. Should the Bruins have an interest in Blue defenseman Vince Dunn?

Salary wise the Bruins should be able to afford him. The Bruins could possibly offer a trade package involving forward Anders Bjork. If the Bruins don’t have to include a high-end defensive prospect like Urho Vaakanainen, they should explore the idea.

The Bruins could be waiting for the season to play out a bit before seeing the price trade for veteran defensemen like Keith Yandle or Oliver Ekman-Larsson. The Bruins are holding true so far to their desire to give Jeremy Lauzon and Jakub Zboril experience.