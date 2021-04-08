NHL Rumors: Sam Bennett, Michael Del Zotto, and Nick Foligno

Sutter on if Bennett wants to stay

Eric Francis: Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter when asked if Sam Bennett wants to remain in Calgary now: “We went past that the first time I talked to Sam here. So that’s out of the question. Sam and I are on the same page and away he goes.”

Del Zotto hopes to stay in Columbus

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Michael Del Zotto hopes that he can remain in Columbus: “I’ve enjoyed my time here. … I’d like to stay and I’ve made that very clear along the way here.”

Mark Scheig: Del Zotto said it would be “an ideal situation” if he were able to remain with the Blue Jackets beyond the season. He hopes to stay but understands the business side of things.

Foligno open to a trade, as well as signing the Blue Jackets this offseason

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: The Columbus Blue Jackets would need to pass the Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators to claim a playoff spot, and hold off the Dallas Stars. GM Jarmo Kekalainen will likely be forced to be sellers.

Nick Foligno has a 10-team no-trade list and he appears to be open to the idea for the right situation.

“We’ll have a conversation if something does come up,” Foligno said. “It’s hard for me to say. I’ve not really been in this position. If there’s something that needs to be presented, we’ll talk. Otherwise, I’m just going to go about my business the way I always have. “It’s definitely unique hearing your name out there. Until I’m told otherwise, I’ll continue to come here and do what I do and continue to be the person I’ve always been.”

Among the teams that are believed to be interested include the Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, Minnesota Wild and the New York Islanders. Nick’s brother Marcus is with Minnesota.

A source indicated that Foligno is also open to the idea to re-signing with the Blue Jackets this offseason.