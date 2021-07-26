NHL Rumors: Sam Reinhart, Jack Eichel, and the Buffalo Sabres

Reinhart never had the ‘long-term opportunity with the Sabres

Lance Lysowski: Sam Reinhart when asked about signing a contract extension with the Florida Panthers: “in due time.”

Lance Lysowski: Reinhart said that he was committed to the Buffalo Sabres and was open to the idea of signing a long-term deal with the team: “For whatever reason, my contract situation has led to this point.”

Lance Lysowski: Reinhart has only received short-term contracts from the Sabres and noting long-term: “It’s been unfortunate that my contracts have been so short.”

Quick hits on Eichel

Dan Rosen: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams was happy to hear that Jack Eichel was back on the ice skating but didn’t know where Eichel was actually skating.

Adams added that he’s been in contact with Eichel’s agent Peter Fish but didn’t know much about his health other than he’s doing well.

John Vogl: “One thing is clear from Kevyn Adams’ chat: Anyone thinking the relationship will Jack Eichel is salvageable is mistaken. The Sabres GM is paying no attention to whether his captain is even skating now.”

John Vogl: Elliotte Friedman says again that the asking price for Jack Eichel is too high for teams to pay.

Sam Carchidi: The Philadelphia Flyers did not pursue Sabres Jack Eichel.

Sam Carchidi: Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher: “Not enough cap space.”

Vince Z.Mercogliano: Sense is that Rangers GM Chris Drury won’t give in to including certain players in a Jack Eichel deal. The Sabres may be trying to get more from teams like the Minnesota Wild, Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings than what the Rangers were willing to offer.

David Pagnotta: Would be a surprise if the Los Angeles Kings circled back to Jack Eichel. They won’t move Quinten Byfield.

Darren Dreger: “It’s too early to say where the Sabres are going with Eichel but for the teams that are interested in trading for him, they ‘are encouraged by the fact Jack is training hard and skating. A good sign of where he feels his health is at.’