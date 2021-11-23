NHL Rumors: Samuel Girard, and The Fenway Sports Group Approached MLSE

Girard on having his name in the rumor mill

Peter Baugh of The Athletic: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard carries a $5 million cap hit through 2026-27. The 23-year old has heard his name in the rumor mill but Pierre LeBrun reported the Avs have no interest in trading him.

“I hear that. It’s a part of hockey. You can’t control that. You don’t want to hear those things, but with social media, it’s hard not to see that and hear that. But at the same time, you can’t control that. I just have to focus on the present moment and make sure I’m ready for the next game and every game this season.”

The Fenway Sports Group approached MLSE

Sportsnet: The Fenway Sports Group that is buying the Pittsburgh Penguins had previously approached Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment about a merger according to Elliotte Friedman.

“Before they went to the Penguins, someone on their behalf, I don’t necessarily think it was someone particularly in the Fenway Sports Group hierarchy. But somebody with a connection to them reached out to Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) and said ‘look, would you be interested in a merger?”

Jeff Marek:

“Mmm. Merger?”

Friedman continues.