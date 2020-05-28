NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks – Dell, Thornton, Marleau, Noesen, and Boughner

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: San Jose Sharks GM Doug Wilson said they’ve already started their season review process. They were expecting to compete for the Stanley Cup this season, but things didn’t go as planned.

Many of the Sharks core players are locked up on big, long-term deals, so they’ll have to re-tool on the fly. Wilson could look to trade one or two of his veterans.

Goaltender Aaron Dell is a pending free agent and may not be back next season.

Forwards Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau are more likely than not to be back with the Sharks next season. Stefan Noesen could be brought back for added depth.

Wilson will need to make some moves to bring in new players, and he’ll need to make more than a few if they want to get back in contention.

With the NHL draft not being held until after the season, it will give Wilson the opportunity to make trades before and during the draft.

Wilson on the state of the franchise in terms of his own status.

“I don’t look at it that way. My job is to do what’s right for the organization, not do what’s right for me. The team always comes first. We’ve been very fortunate to have very successful teams for a long period of time. The key is to bounce back, and to be honest in your evaluation. “There’s things that we could have done differently and things that we would have done differently. We do not take missing the playoffs lightly, and we’re not a team that’s going to go into this long, protracted rebuild.”

“We are still in the process,” Wilson said. “I’ve talked to all our players. I’ve been talking to Bob quite a bit lately, talking about just how we want to play and some adjustments, and some things that were learned through not only our team this year, but around the League, what works and what doesn’t. “So it’s a process that’s ongoing. Very difficult to come in and coach a team halfway through the year. You don’t necessarily have all the ingredients in your staff that you want around you. … I think he came in and did a very good job.”

Wilson on pending 41-year old free agent Joe Thornton.