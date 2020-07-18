NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers

Kevin Kurz: San Jose Sharks GM Doug Wilson on Bob Boughner‘s status: “The process continues and there is nothing to update on Boogie’s situation.”

Ducks mailbag

Eric Stephens of The Athletic: (mailbag) The Anaheim Ducks have already re-signed restricted free agents Christian Djoos, Brendan Guhle, and now Troy Terry.

Can’t see it being difficult to re-sign Sonny Milano.

Can’t see the Ducks wanting to trade Josh Manson, Jakob Silfverberg or Adam Henrique for draft picks or to move up in the draft. Silfverberg is their best two-way forward and shouldn’t be moved in any scenario.

Henrique’s contract may not be easy to move with the flat cap next year. If Trevor Zegras is ready next year, it could make Henrique more expendable.

The Ducks could listen to trade offers to see what teams would be willing to part with for Josh Manson.

Canucks will have more flexibility next offseason for Tryamkin

Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Province: The Vancouver Canucks and Nikita Tryamkin never got into serious contract talks according to agent Todd Diamond.

“But we never got into any substantive discussion (with the Canucks) in any case,” he said. “Very general, never the nitty-gritty.”

Canucks GM Jim Benning had said they wanted to bring Trymakin back, but they ran out of time from Tryamkin’s side of things.

Next offseason the Canucks may have a bit more cap room when Sven Baertschi, Alex Edler, Jordie Benn and Brandon Sutter will be free agents.

“This gives Vancouver another two cycles to make the moves they need to make. There is a bit more flexibility next year,” he said. “The thing Jim Benning needs is time.”

Oilers could gain cap space by moving Neal and Russell

Jonathan Willis of The Athletic: The Edmonton Oilers have about $10 million in projected salary cap space with 17 players under contract.

They have pending UFAs in Mike Smith, Mike Green, Tyler Ennis and Riley Sheahan.

Key restricted free agents in Ethan Bear, Andreas Athanasiou and Matt Benning.

Buying out James Neal could be an option to gain some more cap space. Trading defenseman Kris Russell and retaining 50 percent of salary is another option, That scenario would only have the acquiring team paying $750,000 in salary.