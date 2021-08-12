NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks and Evander Kane

Several Key Sharks players say it’s Kane or them

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: The San Jose Sharks knew that Evander Kane had been an issue throughout the season and that it would need to be addressed. Several key players said it was Kane or them.

“Guys were going into Doug’s office all year long,” according to one source, “saying Kane had to go. … All Doug would say is, ‘All teams have locker-room issues,’ which just isn’t true. Not the teams that win, anyway.” “The Sharks ignored everything,” said an NHL agent who represents at least one player on the team. “Team turned a blind eye.”

Kane’s wife posted on Instagram that he was gambling on NHL games. The Sharks had issues with Kane disrespecting team rules all season and almost got into a fight with assistant coach Rocky Thompson about power play positioning.

Sharks GM Doug Wilson had been looking to trade Kane earlier this offseason to no avail. His contract and dressing room issues are an issue. Now there is the gambling situation to play out.

The Sharks brought in some respected leaders this offseason to replace some of the veterans they lost over the past couple of seasons.

Moving on from Kane may be the best but it remains to be seen if they can.

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now: Reports from The Athletic and The Mercury News have some ‘key players’ from San Jose Sharks saying they don’t want to be a part of the Sharks if Evander Kane is going to be back.

Kane has four years left on his deal at a $7 million salary cap hit.

The Sharks could look to terminate his contract but that option may not be there unless the NHL determines he was gambling on NHL games. They might be able to come to a ‘Mike Richards-like settlement’ where the LA Kings are paying every dollar of his contract through 2032.

The second buyout window has passed, so that is no longer an option.

For any trade, the Sharks will likely have to include some sort of sweetener.