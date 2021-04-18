NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, and the Anaheim Ducks

Sharks looking at a reset but have a couple of decisions to make this offseason

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now: The San Jose Sharks made a few small moves at the deadline.

Brent Burns is 36-years old and has four years left at $8 million per and they possibly could have moved him but it would have been ’50 center on the dollar.’

Martin Jones has three years left at $5.75 million. Will they keep him?

GM Doug Wilson still believes they have a good core and have done a good job of re-establishing their game. Most of their core is on the other side of 30.

Do they expose Burns for the expansion draft? Do they buy out Jones and/or defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic this offseason?

They could’ve got good trade value for Tomas Hertl at the deadline but holding onto him suggests they are still looking at a reset and not a rebuild.

Ducks held firm on their asking price

Eric Stephens of The Athletic: Anaheim Ducks GM Bob Murray held strong on his asking prices at the trade deadline for players like forward Rickard Rakell and defenseman Josh Manson.

There are some who think it may be time for a change at GM. Murray has been their GM for the past 13 seasons, and his contract runs through next season.

Both Rakell and Manson have a year left on their deals and have good value. If they had been moved at the deadline acquiring teams would have gotten two playoff runs out of them. Has their value decreased a bit now?

Murray at the deadline.

“My goal has been to get players that are already drafted and have a little bit of experience already if possible.”

The Winnipeg Jets had an interest in Manson. The Jets may have been okay with a first-round pick but wouldn’t part with Ville Heinola or Cole Perfetti. The Maple Leafs moved a first but weren’t really interested in moving Nick Robertson or Rodion Amirov. The Montreal Canadiens weren’t interested in moving Cole Caufield or Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

“The prices were really high for a lot of Anaheim’s guys,” Friedman said. “One of the teams that was asking about Josh Manson said to me it was like they were basically saying don’t ask but if you do, it’s going to be so high that you’re not going to want to do it anyway. That’s kind of where it was there. “I think a lot of Anaheim’s other guys, they were saying we’re going to make it hard on you.”

Trevor Zegras, Jamie Drysdale and John Gibson are untouchables, with Hampus Lindholm is close to being untouchable. Cam Fowler has a no-trade clause.