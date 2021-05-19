NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, and the Calgary Flames

Vlasic doesn’t plan on going anywhere

Kevin Kurz: Don’t see the San Jose Sharks being a landing spot for Jack Eichel. The Sharks don’t really have any elite prospects and they aren’t in a position to be offering up first-round draft picks.

Curtis Pashelka: Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic when asked if he’s concerned about a longer rebuild: “No, there’s no rebuild. Next year we’ll be back, and we’ll be competing for the playoffs.”

The Fourth Period: The 34-year old Vlasic has five years left on his contract at a $7 million salary cap hit. He has a full no-movement for two more years and isn’t interested in waiving it.

“I’m here ‘til the end,” he said. “I would have signed somewhere else if I didn’t want to be here. I want to win in San Jose.”

Offseason decision for the Flames

Eric Francis of Sportsnet: Calgary Flames ownership will need to decide if they want to continue with Brad Treliving being their general manager. He has two years left on his contract. Given his knowledge of the team and willingness to make a big move, he may be the best man to lead them this offseason. They need to make some big moves this offseason.

The Flames don’t need a rebuild or teardown but they do need an overhaul.

If forward Johnny Gaudreau will be back next season is the biggest offseason question. He has one year left on his contract before becoming an unrestricted free agent. The Flames can’t lose him for nothing after next season. Gaudreau has a limited no-trade clause that kicks in on July 28th – a five-team trade list. His trade value could be low given production and his salary.

Defenseman Mark Giordano will likely be left unprotected for the expansion draft. The Kraken would likely select the 37-year old who has one year left at $6.75 million. Will the Flames offer the Seattle Kraken an asset to not select Giordano?

Defenseman Oliver Kylington is a pending RFA and may want a fresh start somewhere else give the lack of opportunity he’s received in Calgary.

Defenseman Mark Stone‘s play may have earned him another contract from the Flames.

Pending UFAs Derek Ryan, Josh Leivo, Buddy Robinson, Louis Domingue and Nikita Nesterov likely won’t be back.

There are at least six teams that have better assets to offer the Buffalo Sabres for Jack Eichel.