NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, and the Montreal Canadiens

Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News: San Jose Sharks forward Alexander Barabanov carries a $1 million salary cap hit this season and is a pending UFA. He’ll likely be looking for a multi-year deal and a raise. In 61 games, he’s scored 10 goals and added 27 assists.

The Sharks currently 16 players under contract next season at a $70.1 million cap hit. Defenseman Mario Ferrero and goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen are pending RFAs. For 2023-24, Timo Meier will need a new contract and they currently have $52.5 million tied up in just six players.

This offseason, trading one of James Reimer or Adin Hill would free up just over $2 million.

Defenseman Radim Simek has dropped down the depth charts and carries a $2.25 million cap hit for two more years. They could look to move him.

Another potential trade candidate is forward Kevin Labanc. He carries a $4.725 million cap hit for the next two years and could maybe benefit from a change of scenery.

Sharks assistant GM Joe Will on Barabanov at the trade deadline.

“He hasn’t played a lot of games in his NHL career and we’ll gather even more information over the next quarter of the season. So we’re just continuing the process with him. We’ve been kicking the tires with his agent for a little bit here, but there’s no hurry on our part.”

Could Carey Price play elsewhere next season?

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: If Carey Price is able to return to the Montreal Canadiens lineup this season, is it possible that they could look to trade him this offseason?

Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek discussed the possibility on their 32 Thoughts Podcast. Friedman:

“If Price comes back and plays, then I think there’s a chance that he’s playing somewhere else next season.”

Price has a full no-movement clause so if he wants to remain a Montreal Canadien, he can.

