NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, and the Ottawa Senators

Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News: San Jose Sharks president Jonathan Becher on their GM search.

“One of the reasons we’re looking externally is we will get new ideas, we’ll hear new things. We’re not necessarily going to do things exactly the same way. By definition, a new GM will have new ideas.”

Internal candidates like interim GM Joe Will, Doug Wilson Jr. and Ned Colletti won’t be candidates right away.

Some potential GM candidates: Sean Burke, Mathieu Darche, Chris MacFarland, Scott Mellanby, Scott Nichol, Eric Tulsky, and Kevin Weekes.

Could Giroux or Fiala be top-six options for the Senators? A few other roster questions

Ian Mendes of The Athletic: (mailbag) There have been multiple groups over the past year that have been interested in buying the Ottawa Senators and keeping them in Ottawa. Daniel Alfredsson has said that he’s spoken with groups who could be interested.

“I have been approached by a few groups, just briefly — nothing serious at all.”

It may not be a surprise if they would get upwards of $800 million for the team.

The Senators could use a legit top-six forward, someone for the second line to play with Tim Stutzle and Drake Batherson.

It may be easier for the Senators to add Claude Giroux over Kevin Fiala. Giroux is a UFA and Elliotte Friedman has noted Giroux is doing his homework on Ottawa. If he were to win the Cup in Florida, a return home could be possible. If Giroux doesn’t win a Cup he may be more interested in signing with a contender.

Fiala is an RFA so the Senators would have to pay up to acquire him, and then sign him to a big contract. He would be a great fit though.

Doubtful that Chris Tierney is back with the Senators next season. There may not be roster spots for Tyler Ennis and Dylan Grambrell. Travis Hamonic could be slotted beside Thomas Chabot to start next season.

Defenseman Nikita Zaitsev has two years left on his deal at a $4.5 million cap hit with a $2 million signing bonus this offseason. A buyout is pointless but maybe they could find a trade partner. They may have to include a sweetener to move the contract.

Defenseman Michael Del Zotto has a year left at $2 million cap hit and $2.25 salary. He could be bought out or traded.

