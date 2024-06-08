NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, and the Ottawa Senators

Macklin Celebrini still deciding whether to return to BU or go pro

Mike Morreale of NHL.com: Macklin Celebrini met with the San Jose Sharks on Monday. He had seven interviews scheduled for this week at the Scouting Combine.

Celebrini said a decision to return to Boston University or to go pro next year hasn’t been finalized.

“I haven’t made up my mind yet. That’s a decision that I’m going to make a little bit later. I wish I could tell you I’ve made up my mind because that’d be a lot easier.”

The Brady Tkachuk speculation, and areas of need for the Ottawa Senators

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen: Sure the Ottawa Senators could get a big return for Brady Tkachuk, they’re not trading him. GM Steve Staios is looking to surround Tkachuk with the right players, and not moving him.

Yes, Tkachuk would like to win sooner than later, but it’s believed he’s willing to be patient this offseason to see what moves they make. If the Senators aren’t able to surround him better, there will likely be more rumors.

Speculation has the Senators and pending RFA Shane Pinto with a sizeable gap on a five or six year deal.

The Sens also need to address their blue line and goaltending. They’ll see what the market is for defenseman Jakob Chychrun and they’ll be looking upgrade their bottom six.

A league source said they are trying to trade forward Mathieu Joseph.

If defenseman Chris Tanev goes to free agency, the Senators will likely be interested again.

Wayne Scanlan of Sportsnet: The Ottawa Senators haven’t played a playoff game in seven years. The Brady Tkachuk speculation has been back again, GM Steve Staois saying it’s “complete B.S.”

“We are building this team around Brady,” Staios said. “His leadership and unique skill set are rare. There is absolutely no validity to it.”

Tkachuk will be 25-years-old when the season starts next year and if they’re not pushing for a playoff spot next season…. He wants to win. Could you blame him if he wanted play for a contending team if the Sens miss the playoffs again?

The Senators offseason to-do list should include a top-four right-handed defenseman, a goaltender, and bottom-six veteran help.