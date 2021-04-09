NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks and the St. Louis Blues

San Jose Sharks options include moving Patrick Marleau?

Dan Rosen of NHL.com (mailbag): The San Jose Sharks are in an odd sort of position as the weekend approaches. They could be buyers, sellers, or even make lateral moves to help their team. Doug Wilson made it clear they will not trade their first-round pick (as of March 12th). That eliminates them from making a major deal as far as being a buyer.

With an older core, San Jose probably has not thought as much about now as they have their “reset.” That presents a considerable dilemma. A move for depth helps their younger players stay in a playoff push which is a valuable experience. Selling too much sends a message that they have pitched their tent for next season. That may make the summer more contentious.

Patrick Marleau makes the most sense in being moved. Marleau, with the right deal, could fetch a mid-round pick as a return. Addition by subtraction would help San Jose as Marleau is taking up a roster spot at this point.

St. Louis Blues should I stay, should I go?

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: The St. Louis Blues are very much on the playoff bubble and it might burst enough to at least make a move. St. Louis finds themselves three points out of a playoff spot with a game in hand. The weekend is still to go before the trade deadline on Monday.

Does Doug Armstrong pull the trigger?

Consider that St. Louis has several NHL roster issues and prospect issues too.

Mike Hoffman is a primary candidate to be moved and could still return a second-round pick and maybe a prospect. The market has pulled back and if the Kyle Palmieri deal is any indication, trades will not carry the value they normally expect to. The power play specialist expects to be somewhere else by Monday or before.

Tyler Bozak is another forward who could be moved. His versatility carries value but remember his $5 million price tag. That could present a wrinkle in trade returns. Even Jaden Schwartz is not automatic to stay though the Blues have said publicly they would like to extend him. Lastly, Vince Dunn is interesting. The summer may present a better time to deal with the defenseman who has RFA rights.