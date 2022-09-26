NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, and the St. Louis Blues

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

James Reimer is happy he wasn’t traded this offseason

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now: It is believed that San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer was available this offseason but the asking price was high. The Sharks instead moved Adin Hill.

Reimer is happy he wasn’t traded this offseason.

“I don’t know if anybody ever really feels secure in this league. I mean, just ask Huberdeau,” the easygoing netminder told SJHN. “A lot of this stuff is out of your control, some of it you can control, you just focus on what you can control and go with it.

“I got faith, I trust the good Lord has a plan, and I just roll with it.”

Extension talks have started but Ryan O’Reilly isn’t in a rush to get it done

Lou Korac of NHL.com: St. Louis Blues forward Ryan O’Reilly said they’ve had some preliminary talks about a contract extension but there is no rush and he’s focused on getting ready for the start of the season.

“I feel like there’s so much more focused on next year,” O’Reilly said. “I feel like because we have such a good team and some new faces, the focus is getting ready for the season. But obviously we’ve kind of started some dialogue. There’s just no real rush. We’ve got a long time to figure that out and I’m not worried. I don’t think Doug is worried either. It’ll work itself out as it goes. The focus here is on training camp and getting in shape and getting ready to go. He’s got a tough job too, with selling the team and such like that. I think that’s where both of our focus is at.”

The 31-year-old is hopeful the sides can eventually work something out and he can stay in St. Louis. Coach Craig Berube doesn’t think O’Reilly’s contract year will be a distraction as “he’s a team-first guy.”