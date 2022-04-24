NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, and the Vegas Golden Knights

Lisa Dillman: One of the names to keep an eye on with regards to the San Jose Sharks GM search is Kevin Weekes.

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now: Pierre LeBrun reported on TSN that the Sharks have trimmed their GM list from 50 names to 25, and from understanding the list isn’t final.

Jeff Marek has mentioned John Ferguson Jr. as a potential candidate. Have heard the same as Dillman and Kevin Weekes is a strong candidate. Weekes has been working as TV analyst and is comfortable talking, something that will be important according to Elliotte Friedman on a recent podcast.

“Whoever is hired as their general manager, is going to have to be willing to be public. They thought Wilson was very good at that locally. Whoever does this is going to have to be willing to do the same. San Jose has indicated if you’re someone who doesn’t like or want that spotlight, this job is not going to be for you.”

The Sharks haven’t started in-person interviews yet.

Lehner feeling disrespected?

Sportsnet: There were reports that Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner was going to have season ending surgery, and then on Friday the team said they were hopeful that he’ll be in the lineup Sunday. The rumors may have started with Lehner feeling disrespected.

Elliotte Friedman on last night’s 32 Thoughts segment.

“Nobody’s talking but this is the best I could piece together. I think what’s happen is, Lehner, who was playing hurt, was upset at some of the criticism he was receiving, and also being pulled the other night, and I believed he informed the Golden Knights on Thursday night that he was going to have surgery, and shut it down.

I think in the last 24 to 48 hours there had been conversations between Lehner, the team, his agents, and just everybody involved trying to see if there was a solution to all this that would have him in the lineup.

I guess we’re going to find out and we’ll see for sure where all this is going, but that’s the best information that I can piece together for you today.”

