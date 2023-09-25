NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks – Barabanov, Duclair, Couture and Hertl

The Sharks could look to re-sign two veterans

Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News: San Jose Sharks forward Alexander Barabanov is entering the final year of his two-year, $5 million deal. He’d like to remain with the Sharks but isn’t dwelling on his next contract.

“I try to not think too much about this. Just try to work hard and do my job. That’s it,” Barabanov said Friday. “Because if you think too much, it doesn’t help you.

“Of course, I want to stay here. My two babies were born here and I like the group here. That’s it. But it’s a business, so we’ll see what happens.”

Sharks GM Mike Grier said last week that he’s open to the idea of re-signing Barabanov and Anthony Duclair instead of trading them. He’d like to have some good veterans around to help the younger players.

Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News: Grier: “There’s definitely some merit to thinking about extending those guys and having around here. We’ll definitely keep an eye on how they fit in with the group and if they’re doing the things that we want them to do culture-wise and being (good) examples.”

Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl could be traded but only if they want to go

Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News: San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said that if forwards Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl came to him and asked about possibly being traded to a playoff contender, he’d listen.

Couture was drafted by the Sharks in 2007 and Hertl in 2012. Couture and Hertl haven’t said that they want to be traded.

Couture (34) has four years on his contract at $8 and a three-team trade clause. Hertl (29) has seven years left at $8.1375 million and a full no-movement clause.

“It’s tough. (The roster) is changing a lot and you never know what will happen … so I’m just looking right now for this year,” Hertl said. “I just want to be ready 100% for the season and win with this team. I’m not thinking about what will happen after this year — if they want to trade me or if I want to stay. I am just totally focusing on October 12 for the first game, to be 100% ready and play with this group and turn everything around here.

“If you start looking too (far) ahead and thinking what’s going to happen, it’s messing with your head. I want to turn it around here because this is my home. The same team, organization, and fans give me everything.”