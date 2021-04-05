NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, Colorado Avalanche and the Buffalo Sabres

Sharks playing themselves back into the race
Dan Rosen of NHL.com: The San Jose Sharks are back in the playoff race. Patrick Marleau said last week he’d be open to a trade at the deadline to a contender. Could the Sharks be looking at adding now if they continue to play well?
Defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic suffered an injury and may alter their plans depending on if sellers or buyers.
Avs to add a backup goaltender?
Adrian Dater: (as of yesterday) The Colorado Avalanche have just under $8 million in LTIR cap pool. Meaning, they can exceed the cap ceiling by that amount.
Still believe they will look to add another backup goaltender.
Sabres Reinhart and Ristolainen getting interest
WGR 550: Elliotte Friedman when asked about Sam Reinhart and Rasmus Ristolainen, who are guys you may want keep but could bring back the biggest return.
** NHLRumors.com transcription
“To be honest, I heard almost every name in Buffalo. I think simply because … we’ve talked about this. Kevyn Adams has said, I actually do think Kevyn Adams has a proper approach here. He’s basically said, “Bring me your ideas and we’ll listen to everything.”
I think there are some guys who are more untouchable than others. I would assume Dahlin is pretty close. I think Cozens is pretty close. But I would think they’d be willing to listen to almost anything else.
I’ve told you Reinhart’s reputation this year has been really good. People who’ve watched him say that he’s really played hard in a really difficult situation. I know are big fans. I think in situations like that, a player’s value goes up because he’s played hard in a tough situation. Ristolainen you guys know is a very polarizing player because his analytics numbers aren’t great. But I’ll tell you this, people have noticed that guy really cares a lot.
I think the other thing is, we all know that he went through a really difficult time with COVID and he’s done everything he can to get back in and play hard for a team in a tough situation. People notice that type of thing.
I think Adams is looking at everything, everything.”