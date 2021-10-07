NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks – Evander Kane and Tomas Hertl

Kane’s future is unknown with the Sharks as the NHL investigates a fake vaccination card

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Evander Kane is under investigation for submitting a fake vaccination card. It may not be something that would allow the San Jose Sharks to terminate his contract.

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: It’s very unlikely that the Evander Kane investigations will wrap up soon and he’ll be showing up at the arena.

If found guilty of falsifying his vaccination card, the NHL will likely hand down a lengthy suspension. It’s not known if there could be any legal implications.

Losing Kane’s on-ice abilities will definitely hurt the San Jose Sharks but he takes too many penalties and they could use the space to get deeper. The mood/vibe during training camp has been its best in years according to coach Bob Boughner.

The coaching staff isn’t focused on Kane’s absence according to Boughner.

“There’s too much else going on, important things going on, to have to sit and focus on that,”

Tomas Hertl would be the Sharks biggest asset at the trade deadline if he’s not extended

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: If the San Jose Sharks are looking for some new, young players, center Tomas Hertl is their biggest trade asset.

Kevin Kurz: Tomas Hertl indicated again that there haven’t been extensive contract extension talks and that there have never been any contract terms discussed.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: If the Sharks are not in the playoff race at the trade deadline and Tomas Hertl hasn’t signed a contract extension, they’ll have to at least listen to trade offers for the pending unrestricted free agent center.

The Sharks haven’t given up hope on re-signing him. Get that sense that in the offseason teams called the Sharks about Hertl but were told that the Sharks were hopeful of being able to extend him.

Do get the sense now that Hertl isn’t likely to re-sign with the Sharks, but things can always change.