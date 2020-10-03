NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks Looking For A Goaltender … Closing In On Dubnyk?

Sharks talking to the Wild about Dubnyk

Elliotte Friedman: Devan Dubnyk to the San Jose Sharks is picking up steam.

Elliotte Friedman: As Michael Russo mentioned, Ryan Donato is also being discussed.

Darren Dreger: The Minnesota Wild and San Jose Sharks are talking about goaltender Devan Dubnyk. It’s not done but they are working on it.

Pierre LeBrun: Dubnyk has been the Sharks top goalie target this offseason. The deal could end up taking a few days to become official. The idea for the Sharks is to have a Jones-Dubnyk tandem next year.

Sharks looking at the free agent and trade market for a goalie

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The San Jose Sharks are looking to upgrade their backup for next season.

Potential options include Devan Dubnyk, Braden Holtby and James Reimer. They could be looking for a 1A – 1B for next season.

The Sharks are looking for anyone with a lot of term as they have 22-year old Alexei Melnichuk who could be NHL-ready soon.

If looking at Holtby they may only want for a short, two-year deal.

Dan Rosen of NHL,com: The San Jose Sharks are looking at the goalie market according to GM Doug Wilson. They will look at the free agent and trade market.

“Ideally, and it depends on the acquisition cost, is getting a guy that’s been a No. 1 that is a veteran and wants to come in and compete for a spot,” Wilson said. “There’s a lot of guys out there, whether it be potential UFA, trade potential. We’ve explored all of those, doing a lot of background work as to who would fit and complement our group.”

Free agents the Sharks could look at include Robin Lehner, Braden Holtby, Jacob Markstrom, Corey Crawford, Anton Khudobin, Henrik Lundqvist, Craig Anderson, Mike Smith, Cam Talbot and Thomas Greiss.

Matt Murray is a goalie on the trade market.

Wilson said that he doesn’t really want to trade one of their draft picks for a goalie.