NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, Ottawa Senators, and the Coaching Market

On the San Jose Sharks GM search

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on the San Jose Sharks GM search.

“San Jose has knocked down its list, general manager, to somewhere around three to five people. I’m not expecting them to do a president of hockey operations. I think that would be unlikely, though it could happen, unlikely.

And it sounds like many of their candidates are first-year potential GMs, or first-time potential GMs.”

On the Ottawa Senators

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on the Ottawa Senators.

“Meanwhile, Ottawa, hearing they are just looking to bolster their hockey operations. There could be some hires coming there soon.”

On the coaching market

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on vacant coaching positions

“And I think we could get some clarity this week, Ron, and I think Barry Trotz at least getting closer to letting some teams know what he’s thinking. Here’s who we kind of have him lumped with – Steve Yzerman is captain in secret but I think Trotz has talked about them.”

Possible destinations – Barry Trotz – Winnipeg, Philadelphia, Vegas and Detroit.

“Cassidy, that also slowed things down this week as a number of teams wanted to talk to him. I put a question mark next to Winnipeg because I think they’ve talked to him but I can’t 100% prove it.”

Possible destinations – Bruce Cassidy – Vegas, Dallas, Detroit, Philadelphia, and Winnipeg?

“Here’s some other names Jim Montgomery, I think he’s one of the guys Boston has looked at so far as their job is newly opened.”

Possible destinations – Jim Montgomery – Vegas, Winnipeg, and Boston.

“Peter DeBoer. I think Dallas has interest in him, in addition to Cassidy, potentially others.

John Tortorella, he’s a finalist in Philadelphia with Trotz and I think also Rick Tocchet, is a name I’ve heard with Philly and Vegas.

But I think Trotz and Cassidy are getting closer to making some decisions, which I think will open things up.”

