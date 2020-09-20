NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, Vancouver Canucks, and the Top 10 NHL Contracts That Could Be Traded

Sharks are busy

Kevin Kurz: Was told the other day that San Jose Sharks GM Doug Wilson is “in on everything” at the moment. This shouldn’t be much of a surprise.

Canucks would prefer to not trade Boeser

David Pagnotta: The Vancouver Canucks may not willing to trade forward Brock Boeser at this time. They are interested in Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba. The Canucks are looking to adjust their roster but would prefer to not trade Boeser.

Top 10 NHL contracts that could be traded

Frank Seravalli of TSN: Looking at the top 10 NHL contracts that could be traded this offseason.

1 Phil Kessel – Arizona Coyotes – Two years at a $6.8 million cap hit – Owed only $5.95 million in salary over the next two years.

2. Tyler Bozak – St. Louis Blues – One-year at $5 million cap hit. The Blues may need to move out some salary this offseason, and may even retain some salary in a deal.

3. Andreas Athanasiou – Edmonton Oilers – RFA – Wasn’t a fit in his brief time with the Oilers. The Oilers gave up two second-round picks and some think the Oilers won’t even qualify him.

4. Troy Stecher – Vancouver Canucks – RFA – He’s due a $2.325 million qualifying offer and may not be in their long-term plans. The Canucks might have an internal budget.

5. Brandon Sutter – Vancouver Canucks – One-year at $4.375 million cap hit – Might be easier trade Sutter than Loui Eriksson.

6. Patric Hornqvist – Pittsburgh Penguins – Three years at a $5.3 million cap hit – The Pens might have to retain salary.

7. Ben Bishop – Dallas Stars – Three years at a $4.92 million salary cap hit – owed $8 million in salary over the three years. The Stars could re-sign Anton Khudobin, RFAs in Denis Gurianov, Roope Hintz, and Radek Faksa. Miro Heiskanen will need a big extension.

8. Tyler Johnson – Tampa Bay Lightning – Four years at a $5 million cap hit – The Lightning may need to move one Johnson, Alex Killorn, Ondrej Palat or possibly Yanni Gourde. Johnson does have a full no-trade clause.

9. Brandon Saad – Chicago Blackhawks – One-year at a $6 million cap hit – The Blackhawks have $73 million committed already with no starting goalie, and RFAs in Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Strome.

10. Brandon Dubinsky – Columbus Blue Jackets – One-year at a $5.85 million cap hit – A chronic wrist injury will likely end his career. Someone may want to use his LTIR space.