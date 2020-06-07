NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks Who Could Back and Who Could Be Gone … Jimmy Howard and the Detroit Red Wings.

Sharks who could be back and who are likely gone

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: Looking at some San Jose Sharks who have played their last game with the team and who should be back.

Melker Karlsson – An injury before the trade deadline likely prevented him from being traded. There is a mutual interest between Karlsson and the Sharks about signing an extension according to his agent.

Joe Thornton – The 41-year old wants to keep playing. Will he look to chase the Stanley Cup elsewhere? He could be back with the Sharks though.

Stefan Noesen – The Sharks will likely extend him for a year or two.

Tim Heed – Unless the Sharks trade Brent Burns, which wouldn’t rule out, Heed will likely be playing elsewhere.

Aaron Dell – Unless the Sharks are able to trade Martin Jones and the four years at $5.75 million remaining on his deal, Dell is likely gone.

Dalton Prout – Two concussions last season and is likely gone.

Brandon Davidson – He could get a two-way offer from the Sharks.

Jonny Brodzinski – Expected to move on.

Howard hopes he’s able to finish his career with the Red Wings

Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News: 36-year old pending free agent goaltender Jimmy Howard had the worst season of his career. He hopes to be able to play for one or two more years.

“I want to keep playing,” Howard told The Detroit News on Friday, while talking about the past and future of his hockey life. “This year left such a bitter taste in my mouth. I want to go out there and show people I can still play in this league – I know I’m capable.”

Howard was drafted by the Red Wings in 2003 and would love to be able to finish his career with the only NHL organization but he knows that may not happen