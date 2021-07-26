NHL Rumors: Savard, Wideman, Bertuzzi, Svechnikov, Nemeth, Foligno, Holtby, Andersen and Bogosian

Not likely that the Lightning will trade Savard’s rights

Renaud Lavoie: With the start of free agency drawing closer, it seems less likely that Tampa Bay Lightning will be trading the rights to pending UFA defenseman David Savard.

Canadiens eyeing a KHL defenseman

Chris Johnston: KHL defenseman Chris Wideman could sign with the Montreal Canadiens. He’s eligible to sign a deal on Wednesday.

Andy Strickland: Wideman has a one-year deal in place with the Canadiens. He turned down a $2 million deal in the KHL.

Red Wings talking to teams about Bertuzzi

David Pagnotta: The Detroit Red Wings continue to talk to teams about restricted free agent Tyler Bertuzzi. He has arbitration rights. There have been no recent contract talks between the Red Wings and Bertuzzi.

Svechnikov will test free agency

Ansar Khan: The Detroit Red Wings didn’t qualify forward Evgeny Svechnikov and he’ll now be a UFA. The Red Wings are interested in signing him to a two-way deal but agent Todd Diamond said that he will test free agency.

Rangers to sign Nemeth

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Larry Brooks first reported that the New York Rangers will be signing defenseman Patrik Nemeth. The term of the deal may not be announced until Wednesday. A source said that it should have a cap hit of around $2.5 million.

Foligno joining the Oilers or the Wild or the Maple Leafs?

David Pagnotta: Nick Foligno could be signing with the Edmonton Oilers to go along with Zach Hyman. He could get a four-year deal around $4 to $4.5 million per season.

Mark Scheig: There is the belief that Nick Foligno could join his brother Marcus with the Minnesota Wild. Don’t expect him to be back with Columbus Blue Jackets.

Kevin McGran: The Toronto Maple Leafs and Foligno continue to talk.

Leafs out on Holtby talks

David Pagnotta: Have been told that the Toronto Maple Leafs are no longer in on Vancouver Canucks goaltender Braden Holtby. The Canucks continue to talk to other teams about Holtby.

Leafs have sent Andersen an offer

Pierre LeBrun: Frederik Andersen hasn’t received an offer from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Still time before Wednesday. There are several teams that may be hoping he gets to free agency.

Bogosian won’t be back in Toronto

Kevin McGran: Have been told that the Maple Leafs won’t be re-signing defenseman Zach Bogosian.