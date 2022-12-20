NHL Rumors: Scouting BOS-FLA, Trade talk has picked up, Canadiens and the Capitals

Scouting the Bruins and Panthers

Jimmy Murphy: There were 20 scouts listed to attend last night’s Boston Bruins – Florida Panthers game. Three-quarters of those there are locally based.

The New Jersey Devils, Montreal Canadiens, and New York Rangers had two scouts/management in Boston.

Trade talk has picked up leading into the New Year

TSN: Chris Johnston on TSN 1050 radio on the recent increase in trade talks of late before the holiday roster freeze kicked in.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Yeah, it’s felt that way honestly I think for the last week or two. That there’s been a little more chatter, and obviously were focused a little bit more on what’s going on in Vancouver, been following along the Jakob Chychrun talks with Arizona.

It does seem as though there is a little bit of a will out there to try and make something happen. Obviously, we haven’t seen much come together outside of trade with Toronto and Colorado, which is a pretty minor deal.

But I do think there’s been a little bit more action around the league. The cap continues to be a big barrier to see some of the bigger transactions happen. I think as we get into the New Year we’ll start to get a little more action and will mostly be concentrated around the deadline, but I’m sure we’ll get a few items, five-six weeks out kind of thing.”

The Montreal Canadiens could help out the Washington Capitals

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens and Washington Capitals talk trade earlier this season, and with Nicklas Backstrom and his $9.2 million getting closer to returning, the Capitals will need to move out $6.3 million in salary.

The Canadiens have some cap space they can take advantage of and are watching the Capitals. The Capitals may be forced to waive some players that would deplete their depth. The Canadiens could take on a contract like Anthony Mantha or be a third party and retain some salary.