NHL Rumors: Scouting CHI-VAN, Vancouver Canucks, and the Calgary Flames

Scouting the Blackhawks-Canucks

Charlie Roumeliotis: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Chicago Blackhawks – Vancouver Canucks game include the Tampa Bay Lightning (2), Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames, Columbus Blue Jackets, Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Canucks will have some decisions to make with Conor Garland and J.T. Miller

Rick Dhaliwal: Elliotte Friedman on the trade rumors surrounding the Vancouver Canucks: “They are pretty well talking about everyone. Who are they not talking about, probably Pettersson, Hughes, Demko and Horvat.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Friedman on Canucks forward Conor Garland: “There is interest in him, it is a good contract. I think they may be able to do it.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Talked to Garland’s camp over the weekend and they said that was the first they’ve heard of the trade rumors.

Taj: Rick Dhaliwal on Canucks J.T. Miller: “I’ve been told internally Canucks are having a tough time deciding what to do with Miller.”

Flames eyeing two Canucks and some help on the blue line

Steve McFarland of Calgary Hockey Now: Elliotte Friedman reported on the weekend that the Calgary Flames are one of the teams that have shown interest in Vancouver Canucks Conor Garland. The Flames have also be linked to Canucks forward J.T. Miller.

The Flames could use a right-handed winger. The 25-year Garland just started his five-year, $24.75 million deal.

The Flames have pending RFAs in Matthew Tkachuk, Andrew Mangiapane and Oliver Kylington, as well as UFA Johnny Gaudreau.

Miller is the type of player that head coach Darryl Sutter likes. He has a year left at $5.25 million and would cost more than Garland to acquire. The Flames could ask the Canucks to retain salary on Miller.

Steve McFarland of Calgary Hockey Now: Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving is working phones ahead of the March 21st trade deadline.

They’ve been linked to Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot and Seattle Kraken and former Flame Mark Giordano. The Flames lack a true No. 1 defenseman, and Dallas Stars John Klingberg could interest the Flames.